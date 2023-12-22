Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' decides to change career after Endgame backlash?

Royal author and journalist Omid Scobie, who has received massive backlash over his newly released book Endgame, has hinted at career change after embarrassment.



Scobie, who's dubbed as Meghan Markle's "mouthpiece", has now left fans wondering what is in the pipeline as he opened up about one lifelong "passion".

Speaking to the New York Times, Scobie was asked about what is next, to which he replied: "My passion has always been in storytelling, whether that is through writing or podcasts or TV or documentary."



The journalist, who also co-wrote "Finding Freedom" in 2020, made revelation weeks after he was slammed for the Dutch version of Endgame which "accidently" revealed the names of the senior royals who allegedly raised concerns about Harry and Meghan's son Archie's skin tone.

However, the Dutch version of the book had to be pulled from the stores as it was reportedly "mistranslated". The second version of the bombshell has now been placed back on sale with some corrections.

Omid Scobie has seemingly felt trapped in feud between the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he gave a crucial advice to Meghan while sharing his experience of writing a memoir with News Week, urging the Duchess to be authentic and honest with her readers if she really has plan to write her own book.