Taraji P. Henson thanks Oprah Winfrey for pay disparity support amid feud rumours

Taraji P. Henson stars in ‘The Color Purple’ for which Oprah Winfrey is the executive producer

Taraji P. Henson is reminding her fans about the POC sisterhood.

In the aftermath of her emotional interview about the pay disparities faced by people of color in Hollywood, the 53-year-old Oscar nominee expressed gratitude on Instagram for the outpouring of compassion and support she received following her candid conversation with Gayle King.

But after a few words of gratitude and advice, Henson turned her attention to address the rumours about a feud between her and her The Color Purple co-worker Oprah Winfrey.

“Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!!,” she wrote in the caption of picture of her and Winfrey.

Winfrey is the executive producer of the new movie musical, The Color Purple, in which Henson stars.

“She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE, and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all,” Henson reflected, further expressing, “She told me personally to reach out to her for ANYTHING I needed, and I did!”

The Empire alum further noted, “It took ONE CALL… ONE CONVERSATION… and ONE DECISION MAKING BLACK WOMAN to make me feel heard.”

She concluded by thanking Winfrey for “all that you do.”