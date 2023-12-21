Force used against Baloch protesters to avoid 'catastrophe' in Islamabad

Caretaker ministers Fawad Hassan Fawad, and Murtaza Solangi address a joint press conference in Islamabad on December 21, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

After receiving backlash over the "excessive" use of police force against the Baloch protestors in Islamabad, the caretaker federal government on Thursday clarified that the crackdown by the law enforcers was aimed at avoiding a "catastrophe" in the capital.

Addressing a joint press conference flanked by caretaker ministers Fawad Hasan Fawad and Jamal Shah, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said that in line with the directions of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a committee has been formed to hold talks with the Baloch protestors.

“From the government side, Fawad Hasan Fawad spoke with the protestors,” he added.

The negotiation committee— headed by the privatisation minister — assured the protesters of addressing all of their grievances.



Following the development, the government ordered to release of all the protesting women, who were taken into custody during the police crackdown yesterday night.

It is pertinent to mention here that the people were protesting against the “extra-judicial killing” of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department officials in Turbat earlier this month.

The long march led by Baloch women, which started on December 6, reached Islamabad on Wednesday (yesterday).

Protestors who reached Islamabad from Balochistan were not involved in the violence — minister.





When they arrived in the capital, cops launched a crackdown against the protesters and dismantled their camps set up outside the National Press Club. Most of the protestors were arrested by the police, a move that sparked anguish across the country.

On his part, the privatisation minister said the government had to take measures to avoid a “catastrophe”, adding that they had intelligence reports about it.

The police launched the crackdown after some “local people” joined the protestors and tried to disrupt the law and order situation, Fawad added.

“Some people — with their faces covered — came there and started pelting stones,” the minister claimed.

He, however, admitted that those protestors who reached Islamabad from Balochistan were not involved in the violence.

The minister further said that the protestors were earlier requested to stage their demonstration at a location — F-9 Park — where they could be given protection and security.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Islamabad police had been directed to release all the women and children. “Some of them are yet to be identified,” he said, adding that 90% of the men arrested during the crackdown have been released.

“The matter of those nominated in the FIR is in the court.” He further said that the government would comply with the court’s order in letter and spirit.

To another query, the minister said that the negotiation committee would present their recommendations before the PM and the caretaker cabinet.

IHC verdict; condemnations

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq warned the capital city's top cop against any hindrance in the protest staged by the Baloch marchers, saying that they have the constitutional right to demonstration.

"Let them protest who have come to protest, its their constitutional right," CJ Farooq remarked.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Amnesty International South Asia, and other organisations condemned the police crackdown against the Baloch protestors.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Amnesty International urged the government to immediately release all protestors, and drop any charges brought against them for solely exercising their right to freedom of expression and right to protest.

It further asked to conduct an impartial investigation of all extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, particularly in Balochistan, in line with international standards.

HRCP strongly condemns the “violent” police crackdown on Baloch protestors in Islamabad, with women, children, and the elderly subjected to “unwarranted force” in the form of water cannons and the use of batons.

The HRCP called upon the government to organise a delegation to meet the protesters and give their legitimate demands a fair hearing.

