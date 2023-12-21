John Schneider grief-stricken ahead of first Christmas since wife’s death

John Schneider overwhelmed with grief ahead of first Christmas since wife’s death

John Schneider is looking forward to a grief-stricken holiday season in the wake of his wife’s passing.

The Duke of Hazzard star revealed he will be spending this year’s Christmas with his in-laws and his step-daughter Jessica following the death of Alicia Allain Schneider from breast cancer at the age of 53 in February.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, he confessed, “It’s going to be rough.”

Schneider went on to reflect on his experience with grief, labeling it as a ‘funny thing.’ He said, “Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head. Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time.”

"It's almost like grief says, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You're not going to smile today,'" the actor shared. "'You're not going to laugh today.'"

John and Alicia were together for four years before tying the knot in 2019. Though they don’t share any children together, the former pair co-parented each other’s kids from their previous marriages.

The singer-actor shares daughter Leah with his ex-wife, Elvira "Elly" Castle, alongside three adopted children from her previous marriage.

Meanwhile, Alicia was a mother to daughter Jessica, whom she shared with ex-husband, Patrick Dollard.

Schneider told the outlet that the family is intent on honoring his late wife’s memory by coming together for Christmas.

"We're going to spend all that time together, which is probably what we would have done if Alicia were here," he said. "We're going to celebrate her. We're going to miss her. But it's hard. It's very hard."

Schneider added, "We're going to celebrate such a wonderful, wonderful life and such a force in all of our lives."