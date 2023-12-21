Mariah Carey splits from Bryan Tanaka: ‘He wants a family’

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka decided to go their separate ways as they wanted ‘different things’ from their lives.
The Grammy-winning musician, 54, and the backup dancer, 40, broke up after dating for seven years. A source told Page Six that their 14-year age-gap played a major role in their split.
Read More: Mariah Carey boyfriend nowhere to be seen at Aspen’s vacation
The insider shared that Tanaka “wants to have a family” but “that’s not where [Carey] is at” in life right now.
Another source told the outlet that Tanaka “wants to start having his own life.”
The All I Want For Christmas is You hitmaker has 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon. Tanaka, on the other hand, does not have children of his own.
Read More: Mariah Carey sparks split rumours with Bryan Tanaka after seven years
The pair sparked split rumours after Tanaka was nowhere to be seen during Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November.
Moreover, Tanaka was also notably absent during Carey’s annual holiday trip to Aspen, Co., which he has always been a part of since they started dating.
Tanaka worked as a dancer with Carey starting in 2006, and they began dating in 2016.
