Pakistan public holidays in 2024

The first public holiday across the country will be observed on February 5

By Zarmeen Zehra
December 20, 2023
An undated image of people at Karachi's Sea View. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government Wednesday announced public and optional holidays for 2024 as the year 2023 nears its end.

The first holiday across the country will be observed on February 5, and the last will fall on December 26.

There are a total of 33 holidays including public and optional, as per a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat.

Public holidays

S NoOccasionDaysDates
1Kashmir Day
MondayFebruary 5
2Pakistan DaySaturdayMarch 23
3Eid ul Fitr (Shawwal 1, 1445 AH)Wednesday, Thursday, FridayApril 10, 11, 12 
4Labour DayWednesdayMay 1
5Eid ul Adha (Zil Hajj 10, 1445 AH)Monday, Tuesday, WednesdayJune 17, 18, 19
6Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10 1446 AH)Tuesday and WednesdayJuly 16 and 17
7Independence DayWednesdayAugust 14
8Eid Milad un Nabi (Rabi ul Awwal 12, 1446 AH)MondaySeptember 16
9Allama Iqbal DaySaturdayNovember 9
10Quaid-e-Azam Day/ChristmasWednesdayDecember 25
11Day after ChristmasThursdayDecember 26

Optional holidays

S NoOccasionDayDates
1New YearMondayJanuary 1
2Basant PunchamiWednesdayFebruary 14
3Shivaratri FridayMarch 8
4Shab-e-Miraj (Rajab 27, 1445 AH)FridayFebruary 7
5HoliSundayMarch 24
6DulhandiMondayMarch 25
7Shab-e-Barat (Shaban 15, 1445 AH)SundayFebruary 25
8Good FridayFridayMarch 29
9Easter/ Day After Easter SundaySunday, MondayMarch 31 and April 1
10Eid-e-Rizwan (Bahai Community only)Sunday April 21
11BaisakhiSaturdayApril 13
12Budda PumimaSaturdayMarch 23
13Nauroze (Parsi's New Year's Day)ThursdayAugust 15
14Birthday of Lord Zoroaster (Khordad Sal)TuesdayAugust 20
15Chehlum (Safar 20, 1446 AH)WednesdayAugust 27
16Janam AshtamiMondayAugust 26
17Durga PujaFridayOctober 11
18DussehraSaturday October 12
19Giyarvee Shareef (Rabi us Sani 11, 1446 AH)WednesdayOctober 16
20Birthday of Guru TuesdayOctober 17
21DiwaliFridayNovember 1
22Guruk Nanak Dev Jee BirthdayFriday
November 15

Bank holidays

S NoDay/Date
1January 1 (Monday)
2March 11 (Monday) corresponding to Ramadan 1, 1445 AH, for deduction of Zakat
3July 1