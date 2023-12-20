Pakistan public holidays in 2024

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government Wednesday announced public and optional holidays for 2024 as the year 2023 nears its end.
The first holiday across the country will be observed on February 5, and the last will fall on December 26.
There are a total of 33 holidays including public and optional, as per a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat.
|S No
|Occasion
|Days
|Dates
|1
|Kashmir Day
|Monday
|February 5
|2
|Pakistan Day
|Saturday
|March 23
|3
|Eid ul Fitr (Shawwal 1, 1445 AH)
|Wednesday, Thursday, Friday
|April 10, 11, 12
|4
|Labour Day
|Wednesday
|May 1
|5
|Eid ul Adha (Zil Hajj 10, 1445 AH)
|Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
|June 17, 18, 19
|6
|Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10 1446 AH)
|Tuesday and Wednesday
|July 16 and 17
|7
|Independence Day
|Wednesday
|August 14
|8
|Eid Milad un Nabi (Rabi ul Awwal 12, 1446 AH)
|Monday
|September 16
|9
|Allama Iqbal Day
|Saturday
|November 9
|10
|Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas
|Wednesday
|December 25
|11
|Day after Christmas
|Thursday
|December 26
|S No
|Occasion
|Day
|Dates
|1
|New Year
|Monday
|January 1
|2
|Basant Punchami
|Wednesday
|February 14
|3
|Shivaratri
|Friday
|March 8
|4
|Shab-e-Miraj (Rajab 27, 1445 AH)
|Friday
|February 7
|5
|Holi
|Sunday
|March 24
|6
|Dulhandi
|Monday
|March 25
|7
|Shab-e-Barat (Shaban 15, 1445 AH)
|Sunday
|February 25
|8
|Good Friday
|Friday
|March 29
|9
|Easter/ Day After Easter Sunday
|Sunday, Monday
|March 31 and April 1
|10
|Eid-e-Rizwan (Bahai Community only)
|Sunday
|April 21
|11
|Baisakhi
|Saturday
|April 13
|12
|Budda Pumima
|Saturday
|March 23
|13
|Nauroze (Parsi's New Year's Day)
|Thursday
|August 15
|14
|Birthday of Lord Zoroaster (Khordad Sal)
|Tuesday
|August 20
|15
|Chehlum (Safar 20, 1446 AH)
|Wednesday
|August 27
|16
|Janam Ashtami
|Monday
|August 26
|17
|Durga Puja
|Friday
|October 11
|18
|Dussehra
|Saturday
|October 12
|19
|Giyarvee Shareef (Rabi us Sani 11, 1446 AH)
|Wednesday
|October 16
|20
|Birthday of Guru
|Tuesday
|October 17
|21
|Diwali
|Friday
|November 1
|22
|Guruk Nanak Dev Jee Birthday
|Friday
|November 15
|S No
|Day/Date
|1
|January 1 (Monday)
|2
|March 11 (Monday) corresponding to Ramadan 1, 1445 AH, for deduction of Zakat
|3
|July 1
