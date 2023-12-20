Pakistan public holidays in 2024

An undated image of people at Karachi's Sea View. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker federal government Wednesday announced public and optional holidays for 2024 as the year 2023 nears its end.

The first holiday across the country will be observed on February 5, and the last will fall on December 26.

There are a total of 33 holidays including public and optional, as per a notification from the Cabinet Secretariat.

Public holidays

S No Occasion Days Dates 1 Kashmir Day

Monday February 5 2 Pakistan Day Saturday March 23 3 Eid ul Fitr (Shawwal 1, 1445 AH) Wednesday, Thursday, Friday April 10, 11, 12 4 Labour Day Wednesday May 1 5 Eid ul Adha (Zil Hajj 10, 1445 AH) Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday June 17, 18, 19 6 Ashura (Muharram 9 and 10 1446 AH) Tuesday and Wednesday July 16 and 17 7 Independence Day Wednesday August 14 8 Eid Milad un Nabi (Rabi ul Awwal 12, 1446 AH) Monday September 16 9 Allama Iqbal Day Saturday November 9 10 Quaid-e-Azam Day/Christmas Wednesday December 25 11 Day after Christmas Thursday December 26

Optional holidays

S No Occasion Day Dates 1 New Year Monday January 1 2 Basant Punchami Wednesday February 14 3 Shivaratri Friday March 8 4 Shab-e-Miraj (Rajab 27, 1445 AH) Friday February 7

5 Holi Sunday March 24 6 Dulhandi Monday March 25 7 Shab-e-Barat (Shaban 15, 1445 AH) Sunday February 25 8 Good Friday Friday March 29 9 Easter/ Day After Easter Sunday Sunday, Monday March 31 and April 1 10 Eid-e-Rizwan (Bahai Community only) Sunday April 21 11 Baisakhi Saturday April 13 12 Budda Pumima Saturday March 23 13 Nauroze (Parsi's New Year's Day) Thursday August 15 14 Birthday of Lord Zoroaster (Khordad Sal) Tuesday August 20 15 Chehlum (Safar 20, 1446 AH) Wednesday August 27 16 Janam Ashtami Monday August 26 17 Durga Puja Friday October 11 18 Dussehra Saturday October 12 19 Giyarvee Shareef (Rabi us Sani 11, 1446 AH) Wednesday October 16 20 Birthday of Guru Tuesday October 17

21 Diwali Friday November 1 22 Guruk Nanak Dev Jee Birthday Friday

November 15



Bank holidays