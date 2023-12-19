Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'serious' as marriage plans 'on the table'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have plans to get married

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have already made big plans for their relationship after it emerged that the pair had marriage on the cards.

Speaking on an episode of the Amy & T.J. Podcast, the couple laid bare about the future as Robach insisted that their relationship was indeed serious and that they eventually planned on taking it to the next step.

"It’s under consideration," said Robach.

"We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

Explaining the timeline of their marriage plans, the former GMA host said that they planned on taking it slow, owing to their own past experiences with marriage.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," she explained.

"But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

Holmes explained on his part that he, too, wanted to marry Robach owing to their age.

"I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid," he said.