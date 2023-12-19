No contact with Nawaz Sharif, nor does he need to: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses media persons during a press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club on January 28, 2023. — PPI

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said he has no contact with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif, and there is no need for even him [Nawaz] to do so.

The senior politician's comment came while speaking with journalists outside an accountability court in Islamabad.

The PML-N stalwart also reiterated that he won't be contesting the upcoming general elections which are scheduled to take place on February 8, 2024.

"I am not contesting elections, I have said it 100 times," Abbasi said.

The ex-PM has repeatedly spoken about not partaking in the upcoming polls. His decision in this regard is notable since he stepped down from the party office soon after the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as its senior vice president and chief organiser last year.

However, he rejected reports claiming differences with the party leadership. Abbasi said that he had resigned as the party’s senior vice president to give Maryam an “open field”.

In an interview with a foreign channel, Abbasi said: “I am not contesting elections as I do not want to be part of the possible fault [that could emerge] after the election.”

In his media interaction today, Abbasi also raised questions over the level playing field available to political parties ahead of the February 8 general elections, saying the "similar level playing field" was available when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to power following 2018 elections dubbed by PML-N and other parties as "rigged".

Referring to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja statements on elections, Abbasi said it now certain that the polls would take place on its scheduled time.

The former premier appeared at the accountability court for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case against him.

"Been standing in the [National Accountability Court] NAB court for the last 14 years because of a meeting," he said without elaborating further.

He also wondered if the incumbent chairman of the graft body is not familiar with how these graft cases were made against them.

He added that 14 years is not a vert short period to get justice. "After 15 years, everyone says that justice has been done, but who will compensate for the injustice?"

"[..] who would respond to the cruelty and injustice in the country today," Abbasi added.