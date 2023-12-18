Amanda Bynes opens up about taking a hiatus from her podcast

Amanda Bynes on taking a break from her podcast

Amanda Bynes has recently opened up about taking a hiatus from her podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.



The Hairspray actress posted a video on her Instagram Story as she shared major update on her show, saying, “So even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I’m going to take a pause on it for now.”

Elaborating on why she’s taking a break, Bynes stated, “We are not able to get the type of guests that I’d like on the show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake or Post Malone.”

“So, maybe one day, if we’re able to get those types of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast. But for now, I’m taking a pause on it,” mentioned the She’s the Man actress.

In the clip, Bynes expressed her gratitude to the fans and followers of the podcast.

“Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it. And that is all for now!” added the actress.

Bynes gradually getting back to work after a judge terminated her nearly nine-year-long conservatorship back in March.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritise my well-being in this next chapter,” she added in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.