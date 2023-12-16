Selena Gomez addresses cheek filler accusations: 'Had Botox bb girl'

Selena Gomez has acknowledged having had Botox treatments in the past, but she has refuted rumours that she received injections of cheek filler.



The 31-year-old resorted to social media to refute a troll who had said she should get her cheek filler taken out.

She dismissed their remark with a typical laugh and went on to discuss a cosmetic procedure she had tried, admitting that she had previously received Botox injections.

"Hahahaha I've had Botox, bb girl," Gomez responded in the comments section of Instagram.

People who are familiar with the 'Only Murders in the Building' performer were taken aback by her statement. She has a history of playing it close to the vest and not disclosing whether or not she has had cosmetic surgery.

Gomez acknowledged that her experiences as a child actor—she made her TV debut at the age of seven—have influenced her opinions on beauty.

Despite her signature dark hair being tinted with golden highlights, she revealed that she used to spend "hours" in the chair getting cosmetics done.

"I think my version of beauty was a bit affected because I've been working since I was seven and I've always had makeup on," she told WWD in a recent interview.

"I can't think about how many hours I have spent in the chair because it kind of depresses me a little."

Gomez has had to defend herself against internet bullies before. She had to defend her new boyfriend Benny Blanco at the beginning of December after it was confirmed she was no longer dating the music producer and was officially off the market.