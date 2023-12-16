Katie Price reminisces about ‘unpleasant’ final vacation with ex Peter Andre before split

Earlier this month Katie branded all three of her ex-husbands as the 'worst mistake' of her life

Katie Price has reminisced about the 'hideous' last vacation she took with her ex-husband Peter Andre before their separation in 2009, concluding their four-year marriage.

The 45-year-old former glamour model, who has two children, Junior 18, and Princess 16, with the 50-year-old singer, disclosed that the extravagant getaway to the sunny destination of Malibu marked the culmination of the deterioration in their relationship.

Speaking on Jamie Laing's Private Parts podcast she recalled the holiday during which they were followed by cameras for their ITV2 reality show: 'That was actually the last documentary thing I did with Pete in Malibu, hideous.'

'Why was it hideous?' Jamie asked.

'Well,' Katie replied 'we split up when we came back and I didn't have any control of any of that footage'.

Adding: 'I think a lot of people see all that on TikTok now'.

She also discussed what it was like visiting the US as one of the UK's most famous couples and being invited to A-listed bashes: 'There was just so many faces there. It is a bit surreal being in Paris Hilton's house.'

Earlier this month Katie branded all three of her ex-husbands as the 'worst mistake' of her life during a TikTok for a Q&A with her fans, according to The Sun.