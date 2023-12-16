Mandy Moore, mother-of-two, explains how she plans to celebrate this year’s Christmas

Mandy Moore talks about her two kids and plans to celebrate this year's Christmas

Mandy Moore has recently explained how she plans to celebrate this year’s holiday season as a mother of two kids.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Dr. Death season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, the This is Us actress shared about her two-year-old son, Gus.

“He’s loving being a big brother and also loving the holidays,” said the 39-year-old.

“Now, Gus is aware [of Christmas] in a way that he wasn't until this year, like last year, he was just sort of starting to grasp Christmas trees, but now he understands the concept of Santa and all of that it's so much more exciting,” stated the Chasing Liberty actress.

Mandy, who plays investigative journalist in Dr. Death series, discussed about her 13-month-old son Oscar or Ozzie at the premiere.

The actress told the outlet, “He's about to start walking. He just turned a year. So, it's like the holidays take on new meaning.”

“I'm excited for these next couple of weeks just to be home and cosy and enjoy this time of year,” she added.

The outlet previously reported that Mandy started filming season two six weeks after giving birth to her second son, Ozzie, in October 2022.

Earlier, Mandy spoke to PEOPLE in October and revealed that she wanted to create new holidays traditions as her kids are now older.

"I think we're excited to figure out what those traditions are going to be. Honestly, [Ozzie] was so tiny last year, and we were here on the East Coast, which was fun in and of itself, to have that new experience,” she remarked.

Mandy added, “I'm excited to settle in and put down roots and figure out what those traditions are going to be.”