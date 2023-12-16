Lionel Messi's premiere date announced for exclusive docuseries on Apple TV+

Lionel Messi reveals premiere date and teaser for upcoming docuseries.

Lionel Messi is set to take center stage once again, this time in an Apple TV+ documentary series.

The streaming service unveiled a teaser trailer for the upcoming series titled Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend on Friday.

Scheduled for a global premiere on February 21, 2024, all four episodes of the documentary series will be available for viewers on Apple TV+.

Titled Messi’s World Cup, the series delves into the illustrious career of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, covering his remarkable journey across five FIFA World Cup appearances.

The spotlight of the documentary is on Messi's triumph in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final, considered one of the most thrilling finals in the history of the tournament.

The series not only delves into Lionel Messi's narrative but also sheds light on the experiences of his devoted supporters in Argentina and around the world.

Set for a global premiere on February 21, 2024, the four-episode series features personal interviews with Messi, conversations with teammates, coaches, competitors, passionate fans, and commentators, highlighting his profound impact on both the national and international football stage.

This announcement comes on the heels of the recent debut of Messi Meets America on Apple TV+, a six-episode docuseries that explores Messi's experiences playing in the MLS with Inter Miami CF.

