Blake Shelton reveals his New Year resolution

Blake Shelton is committing to a good cause till 2024.



The 47-year-old country music artist revealed that cutting back on his drinking is the New Year's resolution he hasn't been able to keep to in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that was released on Thursday. But 2024 is the year he intends to make it.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet,” said Shelton. “Even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution. To either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Regarding their plans for New Year's Eve, the former coach of The Voice said to ET that he and his spouse, Gwen Stefani, intend to spend an early evening.

“If we’re at home during New Year’s Eve, we’re probably going to bed before it even happens," he said.

At Shelton's Oklahoma ranch on July 3, 2021, Stefani and Shelton exchanged vows in front of Stefani's three sons, Apollo, 9, Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 17. With her former spouse, musician Gavin Rossdale, Stefani has two boys.

The country music artist disclosed some of the difficult parts of becoming a stepparent last month.

"I've had step-parents," Shelton said. "I think it's, in some ways, harder, more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step back and be smart about when to step back and just talk, but no matter what, I'm always there if I'm needed," he told TODAY.