Doja Cat defends herself against her ‘I hate my fans’ controversy

Doja Cat lost nearly 250,000 followers in July for refusing to tell fans she loves them

Doja Cat wants her fans to have a little sense of humour.

In a Tuesday interview with Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, the Paint the Town Red hitmaker addressed the months-long rumour that she hates her fanbase – self-dubbed as “Kittenz” – and has no regard for them.

“One thing that I do want to set straight is that you’ll never see a direct quote of me saying, ‘I hate my fans,’” the 28-year-old rapper and singer stated. “Not once.”

Doubling down on her adamant denial of the rumour, she acknowledged, “But it’s a really big misquoted thing where everybody is saying, ‘she hates her fans’ – never said that.”

Though her tone appeared notably disappointed, she quickly laughed it off and noted that it all just comes down to people not understanding her sense of humour.

However, she stood her ground and expressed that her real fans don’t require any explanations from her.

“I know that people who get it, get it, and I’m fine with that. I don’t need to have to explain my sense of humor or explain comedy to anyone,” she noted.



Meanwhile, the host Darden posited that Doja’s new fanbase – having discovered her relatively recently despite the fact that she’s been “making music since 2014” – makes “assumptions” about her and “projecting” an image of who they “expect” her to be.

Over the summers, Doja lost nearly 250,000 followers when she refused to tell fans she loves them, quipping, “I don’t though cuz [sic] I don’t even know yall [sic].”