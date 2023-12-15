Charlie Puth talks 'intense' wedding preparations with fiancée Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth details wedding preparation with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth spilled beans on his upcoming wedding with fiancée Brooke Sansone, admitting that planning a wedding is more difficult than organising music tours.

In conversation with People before his performance at TikTok's In the Mix event, Charlie shared that he prefers to keep details related to his big day 'private.'

The Attention singer said, "I like to keep some things in the confines of our home, of course, because stuff gets out so easily. Planning a wedding is a lot like planning a tour. It's probably even more intense."

The musician, who has been romantically involved with his family friend Brooke since September 2022, gushed over his everlasting bond with his future wife.

Charlie added, "I've known her. I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents."

He continued, "Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding. And they've also known me before the fame, before everything, so I can't think of a better situation, quite frankly."

Earlier in September, the One Call Away singer announced his engagement to the love of his life in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside adorable photos of the two, he wrote, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes."

"I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," Charlie concluded his sweet caption.