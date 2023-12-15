Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge confirm romance with PDA-filled outing

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were seen taking pictures together in the streets of New York City.

Olivia Rodrigo and her new beau, Louis Partridge, publicly affirmed their budding romance during a passionate rendezvous in New York City this Wednesday.

The couple, caught in a steamy makeout session while refueling their car, displayed their affection with playful gestures, including a grab on the behind by Partridge, while Rodrigo wrapped her arms around his neck.

The three-time Grammy winner exuded blissful love during their intimate moments, which were followed by a leisurely stroll around the bustling streets of the Big Apple, where the pair engaged in capturing shared memories through selfies.

The couple's public appearance comes after Partridge was spotted cheering Rodrigo on at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball, where he sang and danced alongside her friends Conan Gray and Madison Hu.

The 20-year-old singer and actor first sparked dating rumors in the fall, reportedly enjoying dinners and nights out in London.

The romance follows Rodrigo's split from Zack Bia a year prior and several months of casual dating.

According to a source in October, the duo became 'inseparable' after meeting through mutual friends earlier in the year.

The source, commenting on their blossoming relationship, noted, "They have been messaging quite a bit" and shared insights into their couple dynamic, mentioning a recent night out at a club where they were observed acting 'very coupley.'







