SEVENTEEN's Yoon Jeonghan opts out of tour following major surgery

SEVENTEEN'S Jeonghan undergoes ankle surgery

Yoon Jeonghan, member of K-pop group SEVENTEEN, has decided to opt out of upcoming shows of the tour in the wake of his ankle surgery.



The K-pop artist's management agency, PLEDIS Entertainment released a statement on December. 14, confirming that Jeonghan underwent an ankle surgery after his pain worsened during a recent performance.

The lead vocalist was admitted on Wednesday, December. 13, while the surgery took place on Thursday.

The statement also emphasised that in order to prioritise the vocalist's health and condition, Jeongan will be unable to make his way through SEVENTEEN’s shows in Fukuoka as well as Bangkok, Macao, and Bulacan.

It further read that since the South Korean singer had suffered an injury, he is going through a series of treatments, confirming that prior to surgery, Yoon was “thrilled” to be part of all the activities.

In a recent performance, the artist’s ankle pain worsened and he was rushed to the hospital where the medical professionals suggested immediate surgery.

The surgery was a success and the HOT singer is now recuperating.

The statement read: “Jeonghan previously suffered an injury to his left ankle and has been receiving several conservative treatments. The artist was highly determined to participate in all activities prearranged for this year, so he continued his activities while getting regular checkups on his ankle with medical professionals.”

“While performing on the recent tour, Jeonghan’s ankle pain worsened. Accordingly, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, December 13 and underwent ankle surgery on the morning of Thursday, December 14. The surgery was successful, and Jeonghan is now recuperating.”

The statement further noted that it is in their best interest to support Jeonghan through these times so “he can meet his fans as his healthiest self again.”