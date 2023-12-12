Drew Barrymore slammed for ‘creepy’ interaction with Oprah Winfrey

File footage

Drew Barrymore has been slammed for uncomfortably caressing Oprah Winfrey in Tuesday Dec. 12 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.



In a recent clip surfacing on the internet, the talk show host tried to invade Oprah’s personal space.

She was seen curling up on the couch with the American host while highlighting the significance of interacting with the audience.

The Never Been Kissed star took Oprah’s hand and caressed it until the Oprah Winfrey Show alum shared: “It is necessary — my crew used to be like, ‘Oh my God, how much time you should go spend talking to that audience?'”

At one point, Oprah also looked uncomfortable with the closeness, however, Barrymore certainly didn't get the hint.

Fortunately for the television producer, Barrymore got so thrilled and excited by her response that she let go of her hand immediately.



The Color Purple star also praised Barrymore for running the day-time show during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That’s why this is so hard to do without an audience, and I was complimenting you on the fact that you got through it without an audience because it’s almost — because you’re not getting their energy,” she added.

Viewers took to social media to dissect the uncomfortable interaction between the duo, with one writing, “She’s really creeping me out now. It’s just to [sic] weird.”

“Drew is too overbearing and cringey & it doesn’t seem genuine the way she fawns all over her guests!!” another commented.

“The hand hold and the arm being caressed is past my boundary,” a third user chimed in.

The Scream actress also sparked headlines for cozying up to Brooke Shields while discussing "their needy moms" during an interview in April.