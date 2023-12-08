Adele shares how she came up with Hometown Glory song

Adele dishes out details about her song Hometown Glory's link with former UK Prime Minister

Adele has recently shared how she came up with the idea of writing Hometown Glory earlier in her music career.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Hello hit-maker revealed she penned this song after UK’s rage at then-Prime Minister Tony Blair going to war in Iraq back in 2003.

Explaining what this song meant to her today, Adele said, “It makes me very emotional,”

The Easy on Me crooner mentioned, “I really miss London, but I miss the London from before all of this happened in my life.”

“I remember it like it was yesterday, when I wrote that song. I still feel like it’s my baby,” stated the 35-year-old.

Adele pointed out, “I don’t think everyone knows, but I wrote it the day after I went to my first ever protest.”

“In London, the UK, we were annoyed at Tony Blair because he was going to war with Iraq,” she remarked.

Adele disclosed, “It was like a million-people turnout in London, and we’re marching, and I was 16, and me and my friend Olivia went. We made our placard, and it felt so powerful.”

Earlier, Adele spoke to Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs last year and commented, “We were making our signs and I felt such a sense of power in that. Me and Olivia were like 15, 16, and we went and I was just mesmerised by everyone. I was really soaking it all in.”

“That night, when we got back and I got home, I wrote it. It was very profound and I was very proud to walk those streets with a million other people,” she added.