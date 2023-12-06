Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made 'mountain' of 'innocent' race question

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made explosive claims about their son facing racist remarks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for taking "innocent" question of their son's skin colour and turning it into an "attention-seeking PR stunt".

According to race relations expert Buki Mosaku, while speaking to Daily Star, questions surrounding the couple's then unborn child Archie's skin colour was "perfectly normal" adding that relatives often hold conversations about a child’s colour when the parents are of mixed race.

He went on to call out the couple for making a "mountain out of a mole hill" and insisted that if those "responsible" for the comments did it with good intention then there was nothing to be concerned about in terms of public scrutiny.

Mosaku said: "Questioning skin tone may seem crude to some, especially woke observers, but conversations like these are had by mixed-race families in just about every single culture in every single town and city on a daily basis.

"It is preposterous that Harry and Meghan would think these comments are anything but innocent. On the basis that these comments, if they were made at all, were said in this context then the Duke and Duchess have made a mountain out of a mole hill, perhaps to ensure their brand remains high on the media agenda.

"If they really, truly believe that such comments are discriminatory then I would suggest they need a 'What is racism?' starter course and I would be perfectly happy to jump on a plane to California and teach it on a complimentary basis."

His comments come after the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s latest book Endgame name dropped two royals who reportedly made the racist claims about Archie.



While Sussex camp reportedly denied ever naming the royals at any capacity, the revelations caused a firestorm, with demands that the couple be stripped of their royal titles while the Firm mulled over legal action.