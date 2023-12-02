‘RHOM’: Lisa Hochstein’s ex Lenny sues for defamation over abuse allegations

Lenny Hochstein adamantly denied the allegations and counter-accused Lisa of abuse

Dr. Lenny Hochstein is not going down without a fight.

In a new defamation lawsuit filed Friday and obtained by Page Six, the plastic surgeon, 57, accused his estranged wife of lying when she alleged last week that he had abused her.

As evidence of the alleged domestic violence, the Real Housewives of Miami star, 41, took to her Instagram stories on November 22nd and uploaded a mirror selfie highlighting what looked to be a large bruise on her bicep.

After having initially denied the claims, Lenny reiterated in his filings that he is “not an abuser” and claimed that Lisa is lying about where she got the bruise from.

He detailed that the injury in question “came about because [Lisa] as usual was yelling and berating [Lenny] when he came home from work, as she did almost daily telling him how he never does anything right…”

Though Lenny allegedly attempted to walk away from the altercation, Lisa “walked in front of [him] going backwards up the stairs so she could continue yelling in [his] face and [she] lost her balance and fell on a stair.”

Lenny further reasoned that a board-certified medical examiner agreed that Lisa’s bruise was not one that “is consistent with any abuse whatsoever.”

As such, Lenny was “forced to clear his name” and “expose [Lisa] for the cheater, homewrecker and liar that she is.”

He is seeking damages of upto $100,000 in addition to attorneys fees.