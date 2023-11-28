Kylie Jenner shares SHOCKING update on Jordyn Wood, Tristan Thompson scandal

Kylie Jenner she 'always stayed in touch' with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner shockingly reveals something about her friendship with Jordyn Wood that may amuse everyone.



Following the 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn, Tristan Thompson, and Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has given additional details about the fallout from her connection with Jordyn Woods.

And even if Kylie is painting a different picture, it seemed to the public that the two friends had severed all ties at the time.

"Jordyn and I," Kylie revealed to Jennifer Lawrence in an Interview published Nov. 27, "we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything.”

“We never fully cut each other off, and one day, naturally, we were like, we want to get sushi and we don't want to hide anymore."

The cosmetics tycoon and Jordyn were spotted together in public for the first time in four years on that specific sushi date, which took place in July at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

It also turns out that the couple had never truly been apart from one another, despite the fact that at the time it appeared to be evidence of a recent reunion.

Kylie acknowledged that looking back, the split was beneficial to them both.

"There's a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it's supposed to happen," the 26-year-old remarked.

"We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long."