Selena Gomez is still in touch with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost

Selena Gomez turned heads at the recent wedding of her ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost with Esther Shemia, showing that exes who part amicably do exist.
The singer was pictured in Condecourt, France, where she was navigating with poise in an all-black attire of a cozy fur coat, long maxi that flowed to the ground, and a pair of tall heels.
On the other hand, her former partner added flair to a traditional tuxedo with double-breasted black satin jacket and a uniquely styled bow tie.
Despite keeping their time together short in public eye, this appearance sparked nostalgia of their public hand-holding in 2015. While Selena remained tight-lipped about their history, Samuel chose to confirm it.
He wrote one year later in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Selena is a real girl with a real heart and real feelings. All you superficial who are just unhappy with your love lives, understand that love is real. Although we have ventured on separate paths, at least I know that love exists. I love you, Sel.”
Currently, the I Love You Like A Love Song vocalist is embracing a casual approach to dating, focusing more on her personal journey. She was last rumored to be seeing Zayn Malik this year.
