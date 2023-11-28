Paris Hilton ‘feels complete’ in recent outing after daughter's birth

Paris Hilton feels "complete" after daughter London's birth

Paris Hilton gushed about her “complete” family following a stylish outing.



Only a few days after disclosing that she had given birth to her daughter London once more, Paris Hilton made a public outing in New York on Monday.

The 42-year-old visited the NBC studios to discuss the upcoming second season of her show Paris in Love with Hoda Kotbe and Jenna Bush, hosts of Today.

The reality star raved about being a mother for the second time while she was there.

The heiress revealed on Friday that she and her 42-year-old husband, Carter Reum, were the parents of a baby girl named London who was born through surrogacy.

“The only people who knew were, obviously Carter, and my mom and my sister," Paris revealed of the secret surprise, “but my parents didn't know when it was happening, so it was the best Thanksgiving surprise ever for everybody.”

The new mother dazzled in a short-sleeve black tweed Colette-style dress with a white sailor collar and flower-shaped buttons by Self-Portrait.

She announced her pregnancy on social media by sharing a picture of herself wearing a pink blouse with the words "London" printed on it.

The heiress was dressed in high-heeled Mary Janes and thick black tights.

Her long, golden hair was fashioned in loose layers with a hint of curl at the ends, and her makeup was natural with a delicate pink lip.

“She is just a little angel and my life just feels so complete with my little baby boy and my baby girl. We're just over the moon,” Hilton opened up on how she feels of becoming a new mom.