Taika Waititi directed Thor to overcome financial struggles

Taika Waititi won't direct another Thor, booked for six years.

Taika Waititi recently discussed his unexpected journey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) on the SmartLess podcast.

While he directed two hits for the franchise, Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder, he revealed of initially having no interest in joining the superhero series.

Confessing that poor financial conditions at home played a crucial role in his decision to accept Ragnarok, he called it an opportunity to solely provide for family.

“And Thor, let’s face it — it was probably the least popular franchise,” Waititi talked about detachment from the titular character, “I never read Thor comics as a kid. That was the comic I’d pick up and be like ‘Ugh.’ And then I did some research on it, and I read one Thor comic or 18 pages, or however long they are. I was still baffled by this character.”

The Oscar-winning director added that fans won’t be seeing him work on another sequel for the particular superhuman as he’s booked for the next six years, so it’s alright if their team decides to approach someone else.

He has however mentioned that the entire crew had “too much fun” making the movies, which is why they turned out to be loaded with goofy humor.

Regardless, both of his creations were critically acclaimed, each earning over $700 million.