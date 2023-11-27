Selena Gomez shares adorable roundup with Steve Martin, Martin Short: ‘trio’

Selena Gomez shares a tight-knit bond with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez is reminiscing about her time with pals and Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The former Disney star, 31, took to her Instagram to share a carousel post of the ‘trio’ on Sunday with a sweet collection of photos in which they show their affection for one another.

Gomez started off with the shot from the Hulu series as they were filming it. The next featured Gomez and Martin, 78, and the next one with Short, 73. There were a couple of more shots in which the Single Soon singer was receiving hugs at different events from her pals and some cute and goofy group shots.

The show's Instagram account showed some love on the post as it commented, “BFFs [heart emoji].” Hulu joined in, too, writing, “this friendship.”



The Rare Beauty founder got candid about working with Martin and Shot, with whom she formed a tight-knit bond since the show premiered in 2021.

In an interview with TheWrap in June, she shared. “They’ve helped sharpen my skills,” she said.

“I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply.”

Despite their age gap, Gomez said that the veteran actors and comics made her “feel included” the moment she got on set.

Before she had started filming the show, she shared that she “was worried that I’d be a little lonely because I’d be on set and most of the time I would be with Steve and Marty.”

She added, they “just took me under their wing and picked on me and made me laugh and had words of wisdom when I needed them. All of the fear of me feeling like I would be alone went away, and now they’re my guys.”