‘Pregnant’ Kendall Jenner prepares for motherhood with nephew Aire

Kendall Jenner shared some of her sister's Christmas decorations on Instagram amid pregnancy rumours

Kendall Jenner stopped by sister Kylie Jenner’s place to help nephew Aire prepare for Christmas.



The Kardashians star shared some of her sister's ornate Christmas decorations on Instagram Story, along with some pictures of her holding Aire, to help get him in the mood for the holidays.

Aire is the young child of Kylie Jenner, 26, and her former partner, musician Travis Scott, 32.

They also have a five-year-old daughter named Stormi.

In her most recent photos, Kendall pointed to the Christmas tree inside her sister's $36 million Los Angeles, California property while wearing Aire on her hip.

The 28-year-old Kendall was captured in one looking at her nephew while showing him the dazzling tree lights.

Although the pictures only featured Aire's back, his cute ensemble included brown trousers, trainers and a grey sweater.

Kendall flaunted her slender body in a skintight black outfit.

A tight bond between Kendall and her sister Kylie has persisted, as evidenced by the latest season of the popular family's Hulu series.

The creator of 818 Tequila is also the only Kardashian sibling who isn't a parent right now.

But in recent weeks, the reality star has been the subject of pregnancy rumours, with many people thinking that she may be having her first child with her 29-year-old boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Since being photographed together for the first time in February, the couple has continued to enjoy a great relationship all year long.

In recent times, fans have been sifting through the 28-year-old's pictures in an attempt to spot any indication of a possible baby bump.

When Kendall was seen shopping last month, she gave the rumours a boost by showing off an enormous knitted jumper that was big enough to pass for a dress.

When the pictures were shared on X, (formerly Twitter), "Jesus Kendall is pregnantttttttt."

Another joined, "Woah!!" and a third chimed, "Omg bad baby bunnies on the way."



