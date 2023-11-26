‘Self-destructive’ Prince Harry subjects King Charles to ‘agonizing torture’

file footage

Prince Harry has been dubbed the “ultimate self-destructive” Royal for his confusing tactics to taint the Royal Family.



Writing for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Sarah Vine suggested that it was the Duke of Sussex’s consistent treachery toward his own blood that authors like Omid Scobie developed courage to roll out books attacking the senior royals.

The royal expert deemed the father of two “much worse” than "annoying leech" Scobie, who is set to release anti-royal book, Endgame.

She pointed out that while he proclaims to build a career away from the shadow of monarchy, the Invictus Games mogul cannot for the life of him keep himself from selling “one big basket of dirty Royal laundry to the highest bidder.”

“The people he is using to line his pockets are his own flesh and blood,” Vine lamented.

“That is why his betrayal was a dagger in the heart of the late Queen. It is also why he continues to be a great source of agony for his father, the King. And it is why his brother, the Prince of Wales, is rightly furious with him,” she noted.

“Harry has inflicted upon them all the very tortures he accuses others of inflicting on him,” the expert added. “Yet still he has the gall to cast himself as victim.”