Greta Gerwig details about three ‘amazing’ women movie-makers who inspired her work

Greta Gerwig names three amazing female directors who became her inspiration

Greta Gerwig has recently dished out details about her three favourite women movie-makers of all time.



In a new interview with Crash, the Barbie director said, “I’ve really gotten much more interested in female writers and artists, playwrights, and movie-makers.”

“But I really didn’t have a sense of who my women heroes were, and I think now I have had the privilege to work with some of these people,” remarked the 40-year-old.

Greta then revealed names of three women directors who became her inspiration, stating, “Claire Denis and Agnès Varda, and now Mia Hansen-Løve, she’s amazing.”

Agnès Varda,(L) Mia Hansen-Løve (C) and Claire Denis (R)

For the unversed, Claire is the French movie-maker, who is known for Beau Travail and High Life. Greta expressed her admiration for her storytelling and visual prowess, which the director believes is one of the most distinguishing characteristics in European cinema.

Another French movie-maker is Agnes who has created masterpieces like Cleo from 5 to 7 and Faces Places. Greta shared she’s inspired by Agnes for showing sense of realism in her movies.

Finally, the last director Greta has utmost respect is Mia, another movie-maker, who uses emotive depth in her works.

Known for her movies like Things to Come and Eden, Mia focuses on the complex nature of human relationships with a sensitivity that has garnered attention of her fellow directors.