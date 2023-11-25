Kourtney Kardashian grateful over 'miracle' pregnancy with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about her unplanned pregnancy with husband Travis Barker.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the couple revealed that after trying for some time, they left everything in God's hands.

In an old recorded clip, the founder of Poosh said, "It happened on Valentine's Day. I mean, people would always say to us, when you stop trying, it's just going to happen."

She continued, "We were not trying whatsoever. I wasn't even checking my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God's hands and thought it was just not happening."

"We were accepting of it and then... God's plan and the good news felt like a miracle," she added.

As per Life & Style, Kourtney, who hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time, loves being back in it.

The reality TV star is "counting his [baby boy's] little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day. Kourtney is experiencing a sense of joy and contentment."



Kourtney welcomed her baby boy with Travis on November 1 following IVF struggles.



Kourtney, who previously married to Scott Disick, shares Reign Aston, Mason, and Penelope with him.

On the other hand, Travis shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.