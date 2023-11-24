Kanye West, Bianca Censori's new dance video goes viral amid split rumours

Kanye West and his "wife" Bianca Censori have been spotted dancing in a club amid breakup rumours.



The celebrity pair, who reportedly tied the knot in December 2022, can be seen enjoying music together in a new viral video.



Bianca and Kanye know the art of sitting in the headlines as they do not shy away from packing on the public display of affection (PDA).

The lovebirds, who sparked split rumours with their absence from the public eye, have returned to the spotlight with their latest stunt in Dubai.

The two looked happier than ever as they put on a cosy display in a nightclub on Thursday night.

Bianca and Kanye received massive backlash over the summer in Venice for an alleged X-rated boat ride through the city's iconic canals.



"[Bianca's] family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision. He is a very difficult person to be around and work for," a source told The US Sun.

However, Bianca and Kanye's new video appears to quash all rumours about the couple.