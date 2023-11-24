Jonathan Bailey shares good news for upcoming Wicked movie fans

Jonathan Bailey has something to say to the fans of Wicked movie: More inside

Jonathan Bailey has recently shared good news for Wicked movie fans, which he believes will “blow their minds”.



In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bailey, who plays the role of Fiyero in the movie adaptation, revealed that the first installment of the two-part movie “will be worth the wait”.

“I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown,” said the Bridgerton actor.

Bailey praised the team of the movie which included director Jon M. Chu and the leading cast such as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The actor noted that the upcoming adaptation would be able to capture the magic of the original Broadway show and would take it to the next level.

Bailey remarked, “It's such a psychologically rich material.”

“And we know it as really exciting theatre with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it’s just going to blow everyone's mind,” explained the Fellow Travellers star.

He added, “The production values are amazing.”

Bailey also lauded writer Stephen Schwartz for penning the magical journey in the new movie.

In the end, the actor quipped, “Who doesn't want Michelle Yeoh and everyone else sort of dancing around and singing? It's gonna be amazing.”