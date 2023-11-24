Jonathan Bailey shares good news for upcoming Wicked movie fans

Jonathan Bailey has recently shared good news for Wicked movie fans, which he believes will “blow their minds”.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Bailey, who plays the role of Fiyero in the movie adaptation, revealed that the first installment of the two-part movie “will be worth the wait”.
“I think the fans of the original musical should prepare to get their minds blown,” said the Bridgerton actor.
Bailey praised the team of the movie which included director Jon M. Chu and the leading cast such as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
The actor noted that the upcoming adaptation would be able to capture the magic of the original Broadway show and would take it to the next level.
Bailey remarked, “It's such a psychologically rich material.”
“And we know it as really exciting theatre with an incredible score and amazing numbers, but when you put it on film, the reality of these characters and the nuances of their psychology, it’s just going to blow everyone's mind,” explained the Fellow Travellers star.
He added, “The production values are amazing.”
Bailey also lauded writer Stephen Schwartz for penning the magical journey in the new movie.
In the end, the actor quipped, “Who doesn't want Michelle Yeoh and everyone else sort of dancing around and singing? It's gonna be amazing.”
Enrique Iglesias has come back from Trilogy tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull
Sebby's Corner, established in January 2021, provides essential items to families in need across Barnet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry communicate in secret language during their public outings
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not held back about their sentiments for the royal family
John Travolta reveals why he feels ‘resonated’ with new Alfonso Cuarón-produced short film
Cher appears on the late-night show to promote her Christmas album