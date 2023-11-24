Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spark reunion rumours

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards got together for Thanksgiving

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards got together for Thanksgiving, speculating reunion rumours after months of separation.



On Thursday, the members of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills shared a sneak peek of their Thanksgiving dinner.

In an Instagram Story video, 53-year-old Umansky said, "The turkey has been cut and it has been cooked," before he turned the camera away from his face to show his estranged wife.

The real estate broker oohed and aahed and said, "Let me see [the food]."

“Can you lift up the turkey? Can you lift up the next [lid]?”

Richards, 54, dazzled with peas, mashed potatoes, and other food items, and then Umansky exclaimed over the "cookies, extra turkey [and] cranberry" that were ready for them.

“We are good!” he exclaimed.

Following that, Umansky appeared on Richards' Instagram Story, where she shared videos of her three German Shepherd dogs.

The co-founder of Agency, who was mentioned in the social media post, was seen standing behind a bar in the background, conversing with a friend.

Richards and Umansky have gotten together for holidays other than Thanksgiving since announcing their split over the summer following 27 years of marriage.

The couple, who were married in 1996 and have three kids together, ages 15 and 27, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, also put on a unified face on July 4.

They also took a boat holiday together in August.