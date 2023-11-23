Jamie Foxx in trouble after lawsuit

A woman sues Jamie Foxx over alleged sexual abuse

Hollywood actor Jamie Foxx, who recently underwent medical emergency, is said to be in hot water after being sued for an alleged sexual abuse at a New York City restaurant.



A source, close to the 55-year-old Oscar winner, has claimed: "Jamie Foxx seems in complete shock after the lawsuit."

The lawsuit said Foxx began groping the woman and doing indecent act against her will until her friend found the two of them, interrupting the encounter, and she left.



The plaintiff, identified in the complaint only as Jane Doe, said the it happened in a secluded corner of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge after she and a friend had approached the "Django Unchained" star for pictures.

Jamie Foxx is best known for his Academy Award-winning portrayal of singer Ray Charles in the 2004 film "Ray." He also earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting role that same year in the film "Collateral."



The accuser is reportedly suing Foxx, the restaurant and bar, and its owner for compensatory and punitive damages for pain, suffering, emotional distress, anxiety and humiliation. She is also seeking a trial by jury.



Doe claimed she had to "undergo medical treatment and advice" after the alleged incident and will "permanently be affected by the injuries and emotional distress."