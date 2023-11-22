Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio collaborate together to announce big news: Watch

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio open up about finding new character for Karate Kid movie

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio have collaborated together in quest of the next Karate Kid.



In a video message posted by Sony Pictures on November 21, Chan and Macchio opened up about their search for the upcoming movie, which will release on December 13, 2024.

“Hi everyone! We’ve got big news,” said Chan in the beginning of their video.

Later, Macchio stated, “We’re starring in a new Karate Kid movie together.”

Chan remarked, “That’s big news, but we even have bigger news. We’re looking for the next Karate Kid.”

“That’s right – the global search for the star of our new film starts right now,” continued Macchio.

Citing Miyagi’s famous dialogue from the original movie, Macchio added, “So let’s wax on, wax off, everybody.”

In the clip, both actors mentioned KarateKidCasting.com website to get more information about the search and how to submit for the character.



It is pertinent to mention that the new movie will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle (I Am Not Okay With This) from a screenplay by Rob Lieber.

Meanwhile, Macchio’s Daniel came back to the Karate Kid franchise in 2018 with the Cobra Kai TV series, which was then taken by Netflix. It was confirmed this year that the sixth season will be the show’s last one.

Earlier, in a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Macchio remarked, “Kids see the show and then tell their parents, ‘Hey, you should check this out. It’s really cool.’”

“To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special,” he added.