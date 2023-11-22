Amazon axes three shows: ‘Harlan Coben's Shelter,’ ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach,’ ‘With Love’





Amazon Prime Video has canceled three series: Harlan Coben's Shelter, The Horror of Dolores Roach, and With Love.

Harlan Coben's Shelter is a mystery drama based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben. The series follows a teenager who moves to a new town after his father's death and quickly becomes embroiled in the disappearance of a classmate.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is a horror comedy about a woman who returns to her gentrified neighborhood and starts a massage business in the basement of an empanada shop.

With Love is a romantic comedy about two families who are neighbors and whose children are in love with each other. The series follows the families as they navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships.

Reason for Cancellations

Amazon has not given a reason for the cancellations, but it is likely due to low viewership. All three series premiered to mixed reviews and did not generate much buzz on social media.

The cancellations come at a time when Amazon is reportedly reviewing its spending on original programming. The company has canceled several other series in recent months, including The Peripheral and A League of Their Own.

Fans React to Cancellations

Fans of the canceled series have taken to social media to express their disappointment. Some are calling for Amazon to reverse its decision, while others are simply expressing their sadness that the shows will not be returning for another season.