Kate Middleton looks drop dead gorgeous in Princess Diana's diamond oval drop earrings

Kate Middleton exuded elegance in a £3,000 caped red coat by Catherine Walker as she joined Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla to meet the president and First Lady of South Korea.
The 41-year-old Princess of Wales wore her hair in a sleek bun and opted for a glamorous makeup look, including a smokey eye, as she drove to Horse Guards Parade.
Arriving in a town car, William and Kate met Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee at their central London hotel before accompanying them to a reception at Buckingham Palace, where they met the King and Queen.
Choosing Gianvito Rossi shoes and a matching hat by Jane Taylor, Kate subtly paid tribute to the late Queen, known for her love of colour-blocking.
Adding a touch of glamour, Kate adorned Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond oval drop earrings.
The Duchess has been spotted in a similar coat dress on various occasions, including the Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021, and a black version at Prince Philip's funeral.
