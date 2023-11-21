Iman Vellani gets candid about potential candidates for Young Avengers movie

Iman Vellani gives her opinion on Avengers movie

Iman Vellani has recently shared her thoughts on Young Avengers movie.



Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, The Marvels star, who plays the role of Kamala Khan in the movie, discussed how her character would be a potential leader for her team.

“In my head, she's going to be Captain America mixed with Nick Fury. She'll know what's on the roster for the day, but is also a natural born leader. It would be such a natural progression for her character to lead a team,” said the 21-year-old.

Vellani opened up about other potential Young Avengers candidates, stating, “Ironheart would be fun,” referring to Dominique Thorne’s character Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

While talking about Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief played by Jack Veal on the Loki TV series, Vellani mentioned, “I also want to say Kid Loki, because he's the only guy I could think of.”

“And maybe Billy and Tommy, although they aren't as fleshed out in the MCU yet,” remarked the actress in reference with Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s imaginary kids from WandaVision, played by Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne.

She added, “I'm excited to see if any of those storylines go anywhere.”

Meanwhile, The Marvels is in theatres right now.