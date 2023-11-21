Prince Harry's 'final position' in Royal Family to be determined in upcoming days

file footage

King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the family are anticipating a huge blow by the end of this month.



Royal author Omid Scobie’s latest bombshell book, Endgame is set to hit shelves on Nov. 28, and will determine Prince Harry’s “final position” in the Royal Family.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, a source shared, “The family are anticipating another round of negativity when Omid’s book comes out and are prepared for it.”

“What comes out will determine Harry’s final position in the family. William will be the head of it one day and I don’t think he will ever accept his brother back into the fold.”

In one of the excerpts obtained by People last week, Scobie detailed the interaction between Harry and William during their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II’s final hours.

An insider allegedly told him that the Prince of Wales refused to take the calls of his brother as the latter rushed to Balmoral to say her goodbyes to the Queen.

“William was disappointed about the phone call revelation, that should never be discussed outside of the family. In my opinion it just goes to show that the trust has been broken and it can never be repaired,” the source continued.

“Even before this book was written, relations between the pair were irreparable. I think this will only drive an even deeper wedge between them and could even derail a reconciliation with the King,” they added.