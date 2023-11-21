Taylor Swift still undecided about Thanksgiving plans after ‘traumatic’ Brazil show

Taylor Swift expressed her ‘overwhelming grief’ over a fan’s death at her concert

Taylor Swift’s holiday plans are up in the air after tragedy struck at her Brazil concert on Friday.

Though speculation had been circulating that the global pop sensation had big plans for her first Thanksgiving with new beau Travis Kelce, a source told Page Six that the Brazil concert tragedy has her second-guessing things.

“She doesn’t know her holiday plans yet,” the source told the outlet on Monday.

“The Brazil concerts… She is devastated about a fan dying. The weather is extreme. It’s a mess she didn’t expect. It’s been a traumatic experience. It’s been a lot,” the source expressed, adding that Swift will decide her plans after Monday night’s concert.

The source further suggested that traveling “could end up being too much” for the Love Story songstress, or she “could want to come home” for some emotional and moral support.

During Swift’s Friday concert in Rio de Janeiro, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides lost consciousness due to a record-breaking temperature of 139 degrees Fahrenheit, and passed away from cardiac arrest at the hospital.

After expressing her “overwhelming grief” over the incident via an Instagram post, Swift ended up postponing her second show in Brazil, and the rescheduled dates are yet to be announced.