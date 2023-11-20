LeAnn Rimes likens her career with Britney Spears: Here’s why

LeAnn Rimes has recently likened her career with Britney Spears.



In a new interview with The Times, Rimes shared her thoughts on the “soul-sucking” people who usually harmed the prodigy in the industry.

“I saw the Britney Spears documentary and was thinking, like, all these people that make money out of her and she has nothing to do with it,” said the 41-year-old.

The singer stated, “It’s just soul-sucking. That poor girl (Britney). That poor woman, really.”

Rimes rose to fame with her hit song Blue released in 1996 at age 13. The songstress revealed that her father Wilbur C. Rimes began to control her career just like Spears dad.

She fought legal battle with her father in 1998 after she filed a lawsuit against her dad and Lyle Walker, who were both co-managing her at the time, claiming the duo had stolen seven million dollars of her earnings.

Rimes’ father reportedly countersued; however, the case was settled and after more than 20 years, the father-daughter duo finally reconciled.

Rimes mentioned, “Looking back, I think my dad did the best that he could. Parents managing a child is always a recipe for disaster.”

“For me it became a business and I ended up not having parents,” Rimes admitted, seemingly having sympathy for her father — who divorced the actress' mom, Belinda Butler, in 1997, one year before the bitter lawsuit battle.

In 2003, Rimes also sued Curb Records to be released from her contract and the 21-album deal she had signed at age 12.

“I was very gutsy, but I was in a contract that was really quite unfair and insane. I just wanted fairness,” she told the outlet.

Rimes also shared how hard it was for her to say no in the industry.

“Sometimes when I have busy days, I get so triggered. It takes me right back to not being able to say no, not having control,” she confessed.

Rimes added, “Learning to say no was probably the best thing in the world. I started to realise how disappointed I felt in myself when I did things that I just didn’t want to do.”