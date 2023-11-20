Adam Sandler dishes out best career advice to his teenage daughters

Adam Sandler has recently dished out career advice he gave to his two daughters who want to pursue in Hollywood.
Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix animated movie Leo on Sunday, the Click actor said, “I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself.”
Adam, who shares two teenage daughters with wife Jackie Sandler, continued, “Don't let too many people try to get in your head.”
“If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask,” remarked the 57-year-old.
Adam pointed out, “It’s always fun to be with my family. It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them.”
While discussing about his family collaborations in the future, the Pixels star disclosed, “You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie.”
“And this one, we started doing this four years ago, and they grew up a little bit while doing this movie, so it's been really nice,” he added.
Meanwhile, Adam mentioned that his daughters are not into comedy and like “the serious stuff”.
However, he stated, “They're fun in this movie. They're light, goofy kids.”
Prince Harry has reportedly in the works of finding his own home in the UK
'Hunger Games' opened with $4.6 million at Chinese box office
Adam Levine was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo in 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly itching for an invite from King Charles to spend Christmas together
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to mend their relationship with royal family at Christmas bash
Royal Family is a "job" as opposed to being a celebrity, claims Princes Anne