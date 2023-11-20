Adam Sandler dishes out best career advice to his teenage daughters

Adam Sandler confesses he's happy when working around his family in a new interview

Adam Sandler has recently dished out career advice he gave to his two daughters who want to pursue in Hollywood.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix animated movie Leo on Sunday, the Click actor said, “I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself.”

Adam, who shares two teenage daughters with wife Jackie Sandler, continued, “Don't let too many people try to get in your head.”

“If you feel like you gave it your all, that's all you can ask,” remarked the 57-year-old.

Adam pointed out, “It’s always fun to be with my family. It's kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it's good to learn with them.”

While discussing about his family collaborations in the future, the Pixels star disclosed, “You never know, but we had a great time at that bat mitzvah movie.”

“And this one, we started doing this four years ago, and they grew up a little bit while doing this movie, so it's been really nice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adam mentioned that his daughters are not into comedy and like “the serious stuff”.

However, he stated, “They're fun in this movie. They're light, goofy kids.”