Shakira shares heartfelt moment with sons Sasha, Milan at Grammys

Shakira had a big night at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, winning Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bizarrap on BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53. But the most special part of the evening for her was sharing the experience with her two sons, Sasha and Milan.



The boys, who are 7 and 9 years old, joined their mom on stage for her performance of Acróstico. They were also seen cheering her on from the audience as she accepted her award.

In her acceptance speech, Shakira dedicated the award to her sons, saying in Spanish, "I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can because they deserve it."

She also revealed that she promised her sons that she would be happy. "I have promised them that I will be happy," she said. "And I want to put that happiness into the music I write and anything I put out in the world."

Shakira and her ex-husband, Gerard Piqué, announced their split in June 2022. Since then, the singer has been open about the challenges of co-parenting, but she has also emphasized the importance of putting her children first.

"It's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it and because I'm in the public eye," she told ELLE in September 2022. "But I can say that it's been tough. But as tough as it has been, I've also realized that I'm stronger than I thought."

Shakira's appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards was a reminder that even amid personal struggles, she is always first and foremost a mother. Her dedication to her sons was evident in her performance, her acceptance speech, and the way she interacted with them throughout the evening.