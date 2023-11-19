Jimmy Fallon, Black Thought turn Travis Kelce’s old tweets into a hilarious song: Watch

Some Taylor Swift fans thought Travis Kelce’s old tweets were wholesome while others called them problematic

Travis Kelce’s old tweets are the perfect fodder for late night show scripts.

As the NFL star’s romance with Taylor Swift continues to blossom, some of his old tweets from his teenage years to early twenties began re-surfacing.

Riddled with charmingly misspelt words detailing his day-to-day experiences as a young student, the “wholesome” tweets made fans fall even more love with Kelce.

Seizing the opportunity, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon teamed up with The Roots’ Black Thought to give viewers a quick rundown of all the juicy Swelce highlights using Kelce’s hilarious tweets in a song entitled, The Ballad of Travis Kelce.

“Travis used to tweet a lot, nah he wouldn’t quit,” the MC rapped.

“I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it,” Fallon interjected with the iconic Kelce tweet, which misspelt “squirrel” as “squirle.”

The two musicians then continued detailing Kelce’s tweets in a call-and-response style rap, referencing Kelce’s love of Taco Bell and taking naps.



Of course, the short song couldn’t highlight all of Kelce’s fan-favourite tweets, leaving out his obsession with Bruce Lee movies, dislike of math classes, and moon-gazing tendencies.



“This is such a funny wholesome thread lol he’s doing his best and I love it,” one fan gushed under the series of tweets posted by a Taylor Swift fan account.



However, not all Swifties were impressed by some of the more problematic and seemingly misogynistic tweets, with The View’s Joy Behar calling Kelce “illiterate” and an “idiot.”

“Why can’t girls hide they back fact,” and “There’s too many ugly cheerleaders out there” were some of the tweets from Kelce, Behar quoted.