Meghan Markle hints at solo career launch with 'calculated' move

The mother of Prince Archie wants to be seen as independent, powerful woman

Meghan Markle shunned all doubts on her credibility with surprise appearance at Variety’s Power of Women gala.

The Duchess of Sussex joined the likes of Margot Robbie and Carey Mulligan among others at the star-studded event on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Hollywood exec Eric Schiffer reflected on the former’s “calculated powerplay” to relaunch herself with the big move.

“It's clearly time for a relaunch of Brand Sussex, and Meghan's solo appearance speaks volumes about the direction they are headed,” he told Mail on Sunday.

Noting that the Suits alum demonstrated a “can-do attitude” with the appearance, the industry expert shared, “This is about positioning her as an independent, powerful woman who exists in her own right, not just as someone who is famous for marrying a Prince.”

Schiffer said her appearance was “stage-managed” down to a tee, adding, “Professionally she seems to be ditching Harry and going it alone.”

“The truth is that a lot of people think the couple have blown it,” an executive at a major Hollywood studio affirmed.

“In Hollywood, Harry is viewed as someone stuck in the past and consumed by grudges. Meghan is still able to get a lot of attention but the challenge for her now is about translating that attention into cold, hard cash,” they added.