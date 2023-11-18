Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin indulge in luxury watch shopping in Mayfair

In a recent Netflix documentary, Sly, Stallone opened up about the 'devastating' death of his son Sage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin indulge in luxury watch shopping in Mayfair, London.

The iconic actor, 77, and his wife of 26 years, Jennifer, 55, explored the offerings at Maunder Watch, a family-run business specializing in high-end watches at Burlington Arcade.

Sylvester opted for a casual look with a black hoodie and jacket paired with denim, accessorized with black sunglasses, while Jennifer exuded style in a grey coat with a faux fur collar.

The couple strolled hand-in-hand during their festive shopping spree in London.

In a recent Netflix documentary, Sly, Stallone opened up about the 'devastating' death of his son Sage and their strained relationship

Sage, who died at 36 of coronary artery disease in July of 2012, played the role of Rocky Balboa's son Robert in the 1990 motion picture Rocky V.