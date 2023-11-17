Meghan Markle sends big message to her critics, haters with latest stunt

Meghan Markle tried to prove that she needs not to use royal card anymore to achieve her goals.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who dominated a Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Thursday night, seemingly tried to prove that she needs not to use the royal card anymore to achieve her goals.

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her true talent and exuded confidence at the event to let the world know about her intentions.

Meghan was all smiles and in high spirits, sending a silent message to her critics and haters that she can do what she wants. Her meaningful smile and choice of dress were also expressing all her hidden feelings and ambitions.

Some royal fans and commentators shared their views and opinion on the Meghan's latest solo outing amid her rift rumours with husband Harry over their Christmas plans and shifting to another place after selling out their Montecito mansion.

Meghan, during her latest outing, also hinted at her new plans. However, the Duchess claimed that she and Harry have "so many exciting things" on the slate.

Meghan and Harry have been making headlines since they stepped back as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US where they signed several lucrative deals to live a financially independent life.

However, the couple have received huge backlash for some of their stunts as they allegedly tried to build a narrative about the royal family in their interviews, documentary and Harry's Spare.

Now, Harry and Meghan's pal and author of their biography has claimed that Meghan has moved on form the royals, suggesting as she would have nothing to do with the royal family.

Sharing her opinion on Meghan's return to the spotlight, body language expert Judi has also claimed that "this subtle impression of a return (she even refers to a ‘meeting of entertainment and philanthropy’) makes it look as though if she does take acting roles she will be coming back as an A-list star this time around".