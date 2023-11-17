Kim Kardashian slammed by Megyn Kelly for 'destroying young girls'

Megyn Kelly slams Kim Kardashian for 'destroying young girls' with her reckless lifestyle

Kim Kardashian, a known socialite, was recently slammed by journalist Megyn Kelly for setting fake beauty standards among the young generation of women.



The journalist talked about Kim’s latest cover shoot for GQ's 'Man of the Year' in her podcast called, The Megyn Kelly Show.



"It’s a horrendous photo of her. She [Kim Kardashian] looks absolutely terrible…they couldn’t find a man to be GQ’s 'Man of the Year?'" she said.



Megyn also called out the founder of Skims for destroying young girls with her reckless lifestyle.



She continued, "I'm sick of looking at her. I hate everything she stands for. She's trying to change your daughters and mine into self obsessed selfie taking — like enormously manufactured all over their body and when denying it — type girls."



The media personality stated that the Kardashians-Jenner clan has taken over the entire fashion and makeup industry. She added, "They are just obsessed with themselves and with making money."



Megyn further added that the renowned TV personalities are the terrible example for her young girls.

"I’m tired of it…I don't like them. I think they're horrible role models, and they send a very bad message to our daughters," she said.

