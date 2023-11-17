Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announce the 'Official' name of newborn son

In a moment of sweet confirmation, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker proudly reveal the official name of their newborn son: Rocky Thirteen Barker.
The couple, who recently welcomed their first child together, put an end to months of speculation surrounding the baby's name.
The exclusive scoop from The Blast includes a glimpse of the baby's birth certificate, where 'Rocky' takes the spotlight as the first name, 'Thirteen' as the middle name, and, of course, the shared last name 'Barker.'
Fans' anticipation for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby name reached its pinnacle during Travis Barker's appearance on the One Life One Chance podcast with Toby Morse on October 30, 2023.
